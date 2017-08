/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa with students of Nabitu District School during the Early Childhood Education Week launch in Tokatoka, Tailevu. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE emotional, social and physical development of young children has a direct effect on their overall development into adulthood.

These were the words of Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa while launching the Early Childhood Education Week at Nabitu District School in Tailevu yesterday.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.