Update: 6:51PM THE Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) will withdraw the charges against former Naboro Mart Limited Manager Dhansukh Lal Bhika.

Mr Bhika's lawyer made made representations for his client in which prosecution has considered that and will discontinue the proceeding against Mr Bhika who was charged with one count of aiding and abetting abuse of office and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

As a result FICAC will be filing the nolle prosequi.