2018 General Election training of trainers

Update: 6:44PM HONESTY, integrity and being apolitical form the cornerstone of any independent election management body.
Electoral Commission Chairman Suresh Chandra highlighted this
today while opening the training of
Trainers Workshop in Suva.
"We command
the trust of thousands and thousands of Fijians and it is upon you to ensure
that this trust is maintained at the highest level," Mr Chandra said.
"Take strong
ownership of this process and ensure that the people you train are well trained
to deliver as we expect," he said.