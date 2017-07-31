Fiji Time: 12:24 AM on Tuesday 1 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2018 General Election training of trainers

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, July 31, 2017

Update: 6:44PM HONESTY, integrity and being apolitical form the cornerstone of any independent election management body.

Electoral Commission Chairman Suresh Chandra highlighted this today while opening  the training of Trainers Workshop in Suva.

"We command the trust of thousands and thousands of Fijians and it is upon you to ensure that this trust is maintained at the highest level," Mr Chandra said.

"Take strong ownership of this process and ensure that the people you train are well trained to deliver as we expect," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62700.6080
JPY 56.354453.3544
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.42880.4168
NZD 0.67850.6455
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50560.4886

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police foil 'spear' attack
  2. The first Tui Cakau
  3. Request to return 'home'
  4. Xavier College dances to a three-peat
  5. Overdue
  6. Intense games
  7. A taste of India
  8. Savusavu queen eyes next title
  9. State to address expired land leases
  10. Kung fu classes

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  3. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  6. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  7. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  8. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)