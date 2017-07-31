Fiji Time: 12:24 AM on Tuesday 1 August

Arya applies for bail variation to visit son

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, July 31, 2017

Update: 6:33PM DEFENCE counsel Vijay Maharaj today made an application in the High Court in Suva for bail variation for his client, Kamlesh Arya to travel overseas to visit his son.

Mr Arya, who is charged by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss, appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza. 

Justice Hamza informed the defence to file the application to which prosecution can reply.

FICAC counsel represented by Francis Puleiwai.

The matter has been adjourned to August 22, 2017 for pre -trial conference.








