UniFiji hosts 6th COP23 awareness session

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, July 31, 2017

Update: 6:24PM A STRONG management of fisheries products is essential for our future generations.

Research Scientist in Aquaculture/ Post-Harvest Fisheries from James Cook University, Townsville, Australia Ravinesh Ram stressed this during the sixth COP23 awareness session hosted by the University of Fiji last Friday.

Mr Ram said that the increasing temperatures of marine environments led to high levels of coral mortality, which led to fish migration from Fiji�s ocean in search of new habitat and food.

He said changing climate and warmer conditions would result in an emergence of marine diseases and an uncontrolled growth of invasive species such as prickly seaweed that would survive extreme conditions and this would pose a threat to Fiji�s marine diversity.

UniFiji recognizes the impacts of climate change on the Small Island Developing States.

It creates monthly awareness activities to support climate change issues in the lead up to Fiji�s Presidency to COP23 in November, 2017 in Bonn, Germany. UniFiji hosted the sixth COP23 awareness session on Friday, July 28, 2017.








