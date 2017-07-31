UniFiji hosts 6th COP23 awareness session

Update: 6:24PM A STRONG management of fisheries products is essential for our future generations.
Research Scientist in Aquaculture/
Post-Harvest Fisheries from James Cook University, Townsville, Australia Ravinesh
Ram stressed this during the sixth COP23 awareness session hosted by the
University of Fiji last Friday.
Mr Ram said that the increasing temperatures
of marine environments led to high levels of coral mortality, which led to fish
migration from Fiji�s ocean in search of new habitat and food.
He said changing climate and warmer conditions
would result in an emergence of marine diseases and an uncontrolled growth of
invasive species such as prickly seaweed that would survive extreme conditions
and this would pose a threat to Fiji�s marine diversity.
UniFiji recognizes the impacts of climate
change on the Small Island Developing States.
It creates monthly awareness activities to
support climate change issues in the lead up to Fiji�s Presidency to COP23 in
November, 2017 in Bonn, Germany. UniFiji hosted the sixth COP23 awareness session
on Friday, July 28, 2017.