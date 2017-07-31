Regional police personnel attend VAW training

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Executive level police personnel from around the Pacific at the training. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:05PM TWENTY-TWO executive level police personnel from around the Pacific are taking on a specific challenge this week to reflect on current processes and procedures when dealing with cases of violence against women VAW.

A statement by the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre states the officers will use their reflections to better understand gaps and weaknesses that can be improved on the part of police response under the guidance of FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali who will lead the intensive one week participatory interactive training.

This week's training follows a successful string of specialised training for both front-line police and executive police over the last three years.

Funded by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) in partnership with FWCC, the initiative is part of the AFP's Pacific Police Development Program Regional (PPDP-R) which supports a broad range of police development activities throughout the Pacific.

Co-facilitators for the training are 'Ofa Guttenbeil-Likiliki from the Tonga Women and Children Crisis Centre (TWCCC) and Vanessa Stone and Stuart Campbell Federal Agents from AFP.