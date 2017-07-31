Fiji Time: 6:32 PM on Monday 31 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Regional police personnel attend VAW training

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, July 31, 2017

Update: 6:05PM TWENTY-TWO executive level police personnel from around the Pacific are taking on a specific challenge this week to reflect on current processes and procedures when dealing with cases of violence against women VAW.

A statement by the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre states the officers will use their reflections to better understand gaps and weaknesses that can be improved on the part of police response under the guidance of FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali who will lead the intensive one week participatory interactive training. 

This week's training follows a successful string of specialised training for both front-line police and executive police over the last three years. 

Funded by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) in partnership with FWCC, the initiative is part of the AFP's Pacific Police Development Program Regional (PPDP-R) which supports a broad range of police development activities throughout the Pacific. 

Co-facilitators for the training are 'Ofa Guttenbeil-Likiliki from the Tonga Women and Children Crisis Centre (TWCCC) and Vanessa Stone and Stuart Campbell Federal Agents from AFP.

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62700.6080
JPY 56.354453.3544
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.42880.4168
NZD 0.67850.6455
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50560.4886

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police foil 'spear' attack
  2. Request to return 'home'
  3. Xavier College dances to a three-peat
  4. The first Tui Cakau
  5. Overdue
  6. A taste of India
  7. Intense games
  8. Savusavu queen eyes next title
  9. State to address expired land leases
  10. Kung fu classes

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  3. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  8. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)