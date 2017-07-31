Fiji Time: 6:32 PM on Monday 31 July

Five years for illegal cultivation

AQELA SUSU
Monday, July 31, 2017

Update: 5:49PM A 26-YEAR-OLD farmer of Kadavu was today sentenced to five years imprisonment for one count of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.

Isikeli Naqau appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva this morning.

He had pleaded guilty to cultivating 321 marijuana plants and was convicted of the offence accordingly by Justice Temo.

The incident happened between October and December, 2015 at Nakasaleka village in Kadavu.

He will be eligible for parole after serving three years.








