Five years for illegal cultivation

Update: 5:49PM A 26-YEAR-OLD farmer of Kadavu was today sentenced to five years imprisonment for one count of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.
Isikeli
Naqau appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva this
morning.
He had
pleaded guilty to cultivating 321 marijuana plants and was convicted of the
offence accordingly by Justice Temo.
The
incident happened between October and December, 2015 at Nakasaleka village in
Kadavu.
He will be
eligible for parole after serving three years.