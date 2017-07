/ Front page / News

Update: 5:46PM A MAN charged for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old boy pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

Sunny Vishal Singh who is charged with two counts of rape appeared before Justice Salesi Temo.

The incident took place on February 28 at a village in Rewa.

His bail has been extended and will reappear in court on October 23.