Sports day for special children

Update: 5:42PM A TOTAL of six special and three inclusive schools in the Central Eastern areas had their ninth annual sports day at the Vodafone Arena at Laucala Bay, earlier today.

According to Central Eastern Council of Special and Inclusive Educators (CECSIE) organising committee vice president Jovesa Korovulavula the sports day gave special school students a chance to interact and to meet new people.

"The main emphasis of the sports day is for students to expose their sports skills and to enhance their social skills as well," Korovulavula said.

He said it also presented their students to meet their peers from other schools.