Fiji Time: 6:32 PM on Monday 31 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sports day for special children

AQELA SUSU
Monday, July 31, 2017

Update: 5:42PM A TOTAL of six special and three inclusive schools in the Central Eastern areas had their ninth annual sports day at the Vodafone Arena at Laucala Bay, earlier today.

According to Central Eastern Council of Special and Inclusive Educators (CECSIE) organising committee vice president Jovesa Korovulavula the sports day gave special school students a chance to interact and to meet new people.

"The main emphasis of the sports day is for students to expose their sports skills and to enhance their social skills as well," Korovulavula said.

He said it also presented their students to meet their peers from other schools.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62700.6080
JPY 56.354453.3544
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.42880.4168
NZD 0.67850.6455
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50560.4886

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police foil 'spear' attack
  2. Request to return 'home'
  3. Xavier College dances to a three-peat
  4. The first Tui Cakau
  5. Overdue
  6. A taste of India
  7. Intense games
  8. Savusavu queen eyes next title
  9. State to address expired land leases
  10. Kung fu classes

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  3. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  8. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)