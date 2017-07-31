Fiji Time: 6:32 PM on Monday 31 July

Bail extended for businessman

AQELA SUSU
Monday, July 31, 2017

Update: 5:30PM A NAVUA businessman who allegedly raped his caretaker's wife has had his bail extended.

The accused who is facing two rape charges and one count of indecent assault appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva earlier today.

The alleged incidents took place between July 2014 and October 2016.

It is alleged that on the first occasion, the complainant was inside their house at the farm when she heard the accused call her and allegedly raped her.

On the second occasion, it is also alleged that the complainant was inside her room when the accused entered and raped her. It is alleged that on the third occasion the accused indecently assaulted the complainant while her husband was away to attend a funeral in Suva.

The businessman will reappear in court on November 9.








