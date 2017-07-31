Bail extended for businessman

Update: 5:30PM A NAVUA businessman who allegedly raped his caretaker's wife has had his bail extended.
The accused who is facing two
rape charges and one count of indecent assault appeared before Justice Salesi
Temo at the High Court in Suva earlier today.
The alleged incidents took place
between July 2014 and October 2016.
It is alleged that on the first
occasion, the complainant was inside their house at the farm when she heard the
accused call her and allegedly raped her.
On the second occasion, it is also
alleged that the complainant was inside her room when the accused entered and
raped her. It is alleged that on the third occasion the accused indecently
assaulted the complainant while her husband was away to attend a funeral in
Suva.
The businessman will reappear in court on
November 9.