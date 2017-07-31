Lolohea bail ruling on August 28

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:25PM A 56-YEAR-old man charged with the alleged murder of his de-facto partner in Nadera earlier this year has been further remanded in custody by the High Court in Suva.

Timoci Lolohea is charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal trespass.

He appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva this morning.

Mr Lolohea is alleged to have murdered 24-year-old Elenoa Dicovi at Nasilivata St in Nadera.

Mr Lolohea was alleged to have unlawfully entered the compound of Zulfikar Begg where the deceased was working and committed the offence.

It is alleged that before the alleged incident happened, he had approached Dicovi claiming for sign some will documents.

Justice Temo will deliver his bail ruling on August 28.