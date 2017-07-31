Murder suspect further remanded

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:14PM A 44-YEAR-OLD woman who allegedly burnt her defacto partner to death at Sakoca in Tamavua last year has been further remanded in custody after Justice Salesi Temo refused her bail application earlier today.

Mariane Premila Devi is charged with the murder of Bal Krishna Naidu, at their home.

The alleged offence took place on November 24 last year.

Mr Naidu was admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, where he later succumbed to the severe burns.

She was alleged to have set her defacto partner alight had poured a bowl of kerosene on him before she lit a piece of paper and threw it at him.

She will reappear in court on October 23.