Murder suspect further remanded

Update: 5:14PM A 44-YEAR-OLD woman who allegedly burnt her defacto partner to death at Sakoca in Tamavua last year has been further remanded in custody after Justice Salesi Temo refused her bail application earlier today.
Mariane Premila Devi is charged
with the murder of Bal Krishna Naidu, at their home.
The alleged offence took
place on November 24 last year.
Mr Naidu was admitted at the
Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, where he later succumbed to the severe
burns.
She was alleged to
have set her defacto partner alight had poured a bowl of kerosene on him
before she lit a piece of paper and threw it at him.
She will reappear in
court on October 23.