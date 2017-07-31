Fiji Time: 6:32 PM on Monday 31 July

Coke Zero Deans: Interesting U18 semi-finals

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, July 31, 2017

Update: 5:09PM FIJI Secondary School under 18 Rugby Union (FSSRU) giants Ratu Kadavulevu and Queen Victoria School should be wary of Saint John Cawaci (SJC) and Cuvu (Cuvu) College in this week's Coke Zero Deans semi-finals at the ANZ Stadium.

FSSRU vice president Biu Colati cautioned the two schools not to take the two new comers lightly in this week's match-ups.

"I think it is going to be an interesting semi-finals and it has also showed us that gone are the days when point differentials had wide margins. The game has grown and that means that the semi-finals this week can also go either way. It is going to be really interesting," Colati said.

With (Nadroga based) Cuvu and SJC (Ovalau based) making historic appearances to the main Under 18 Deans semi-finals, according to Colati the two Tailevu based schools.








