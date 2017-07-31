Mum on rape charge refused bail

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:06PM A MOTHER charged with the rape of her 14-year-old daughter last year was refused bail by the High Court in Suva today.

The 49-year-old appeared before Justice Salesi Temo.

She is charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of rape and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The alleged offence happened between January and July this year.

In his ruling, Justice Temo said that for the public's interest and the safety of the community, the accused needed to be remanded.

She will reappear in court on October 27.