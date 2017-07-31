Mum on rape charge refused bail

Update: 5:06PM A MOTHER charged with the rape of her 14-year-old daughter last year was refused bail by the High Court in Suva today.
The
49-year-old appeared before Justice Salesi Temo.
She is charged with one count
of sexual assault, one count of rape and one count of assault causing actual
bodily harm.
The alleged
offence happened between January and July this year.
In his
ruling, Justice Temo said that for the public's interest and the safety of the
community, the accused needed to be remanded.
She will
reappear in court on October 27.