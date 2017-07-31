Fiji Time: 6:32 PM on Monday 31 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mum on rape charge refused bail

AQELA SUSU
Monday, July 31, 2017

Update: 5:06PM A MOTHER charged with the rape of her 14-year-old daughter last year was refused bail by the High Court in Suva today.

The 49-year-old appeared before Justice Salesi Temo.

She is charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of rape and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The alleged offence happened between January and July this year.

In his ruling, Justice Temo said that for the public's interest and the safety of the community, the accused needed to be remanded.

She will reappear in court on October 27.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62700.6080
JPY 56.354453.3544
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.42880.4168
NZD 0.67850.6455
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50560.4886

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police foil 'spear' attack
  2. Request to return 'home'
  3. Xavier College dances to a three-peat
  4. Overdue
  5. The first Tui Cakau
  6. A taste of India
  7. Intense games
  8. Savusavu queen eyes next title
  9. State to address expired land leases
  10. Kung fu classes

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  3. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  8. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)