Budget increment for children

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, July 31, 2017

Update: 4:45PM THE Early Childhood Education Week was officially launched at Nabitu District School by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Merseini Vuniwaqa earlier today.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the ministry had been given a budget increment under the Care and Protection Allowance Program in the new year whereby children below the age of 18 would get 15 per cent more allowance to cater for their educational and basic needs.

She also encouraged parents to give the best possible opportunities to the children.      








