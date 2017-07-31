Budget increment for children

Update: 4:45PM THE Early Childhood Education Week was officially launched at Nabitu District School by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Merseini Vuniwaqa earlier today.
Mrs Vuniwaqa
said the ministry had been given a budget increment under the Care and
Protection Allowance Program in the new year whereby children below the age of
18 would get 15 per cent more allowance to cater for their educational and
basic needs.
She also
encouraged parents to give the best possible opportunities to the children.