Fiji Time: 6:32 PM on Monday 31 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Concrete slabs dismantled on old Rewa Bridge

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, July 31, 2017

Update: 4:29PM THE concrete slabs on the footpaths of the old Rewa Bridge have being dismantled following the permanent closure of the bridge to pedestrians.

Fulton Hogan Hiways Project Engineer, Arsheel Mohammed said the old bridge, which continued to be used by pedestrians since its closure to traffic, had showed signs of severe deterioration due to lack of maintenance. 

�While the closure has eliminated the risks of using the old bridge, we identified that weak concrete slabs on the structure were likely to endanger members of the public if they broke and fell, particularly on the Nausori-end of the bridge where a park is situated,� Mr Mohammed said.

�To remedy this risk, approximately 100 metres of the concrete panels have so far been removed from both ends of the bridge.

�We used a crane to lift the panels off the structure and safely onto the ground, after which they were transported to a depot nearby for storage,� he said.

Meanwhile the fence installation on the new Rewa Bridge is running behind schedule as some of the materials had to be ordered from an overseas supplier to meet the demand  of fitting a pedestrian fence across one side of the 680 meter long Rewa Bridge.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62700.6080
JPY 56.354453.3544
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.42880.4168
NZD 0.67850.6455
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50560.4886

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police foil 'spear' attack
  2. Request to return 'home'
  3. Xavier College dances to a three-peat
  4. The first Tui Cakau
  5. Overdue
  6. A taste of India
  7. Intense games
  8. Savusavu queen eyes next title
  9. State to address expired land leases
  10. Kung fu classes

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  3. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  8. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)