Concrete slabs dismantled on old Rewa Bridge

Update: 4:29PM THE concrete slabs on the footpaths of the old Rewa Bridge have being dismantled following the permanent closure of the bridge to pedestrians.
Fulton Hogan
Hiways Project Engineer, Arsheel Mohammed said the old bridge, which continued
to be used by pedestrians since its closure to traffic, had showed signs of
severe deterioration due to lack of maintenance.
�While the
closure has eliminated the risks of using the old bridge, we identified that
weak concrete slabs on the structure were likely to endanger members of the
public if they broke and fell, particularly on the Nausori-end of the bridge
where a park is situated,� Mr Mohammed said.
�To remedy
this risk, approximately 100 metres of the concrete panels have so far been
removed from both ends of the bridge.
�We used a
crane to lift the panels off the structure and safely onto the ground, after
which they were transported to a depot nearby for storage,� he said.
Meanwhile the
fence installation on the new Rewa Bridge is running behind schedule as some of
the materials had to be ordered from an overseas supplier to meet the
demand of fitting a pedestrian fence
across one side of the 680 meter long Rewa Bridge.