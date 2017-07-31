Concrete slabs dismantled on old Rewa Bridge

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Approximately 100 metres of the concrete panels have so far been removed. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:29PM THE concrete slabs on the footpaths of the old Rewa Bridge have being dismantled following the permanent closure of the bridge to pedestrians.

Fulton Hogan Hiways Project Engineer, Arsheel Mohammed said the old bridge, which continued to be used by pedestrians since its closure to traffic, had showed signs of severe deterioration due to lack of maintenance.

�While the closure has eliminated the risks of using the old bridge, we identified that weak concrete slabs on the structure were likely to endanger members of the public if they broke and fell, particularly on the Nausori-end of the bridge where a park is situated,� Mr Mohammed said.

�To remedy this risk, approximately 100 metres of the concrete panels have so far been removed from both ends of the bridge.

�We used a crane to lift the panels off the structure and safely onto the ground, after which they were transported to a depot nearby for storage,� he said.

Meanwhile the fence installation on the new Rewa Bridge is running behind schedule as some of the materials had to be ordered from an overseas supplier to meet the demand of fitting a pedestrian fence across one side of the 680 meter long Rewa Bridge.