2018 General Election official recruitment begins

Update: 3:38PM
THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has rolled out the recruitment drive of election officials across the country, with a total of 18 venues in all four Divisions.
Stakeholder Awareness Coordinator Edwin Nand said the
recruitment of 17,000 election officials to help deliver the 2018 General
Election has officially begun.
"On Friday, morning we opened
our first recruitment centre at Kshatriya Hall in Suva and saw a steady stream
of applicants from as early as 7am," Mr Nand said.
He said this
is the first time in Fiji when large scale recruitment is being conducted
directly on computers.
"The FEO
will continue to create awareness around the Recruitment Drive, the venues and
the requirements over the coming weeks to ensure that applicants don't face any
issues when they turn up at the recruitment centre."
All relevant
information is available on the FEO's website www.fijielects2018.org.fj.