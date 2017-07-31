2018 General Election official recruitment begins

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fijian Elections Office has begun the recruitment of 17,000 Election Officials. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:38PM THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has rolled out the recruitment drive of election officials across the country, with a total of 18 venues in all four Divisions.

Stakeholder Awareness Coordinator Edwin Nand said the recruitment of 17,000 election officials to help deliver the 2018 General Election has officially begun.

"On Friday, morning we opened our first recruitment centre at Kshatriya Hall in Suva and saw a steady stream of applicants from as early as 7am," Mr Nand said.

He said this is the first time in Fiji when large scale recruitment is being conducted directly on computers.

"The FEO will continue to create awareness around the Recruitment Drive, the venues and the requirements over the coming weeks to ensure that applicants don't face any issues when they turn up at the recruitment centre."

All relevant information is available on the FEO's website www.fijielects2018.org.fj.