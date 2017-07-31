Fiji Time: 6:32 PM on Monday 31 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2018 General Election official recruitment begins

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, July 31, 2017

Update: 3:38PM THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has rolled out the recruitment drive of election officials across the country, with a total of 18 venues in all four Divisions.

Stakeholder Awareness Coordinator Edwin Nand said the recruitment of 17,000 election officials to help deliver the 2018 General Election has officially begun. 

"On Friday, morning we opened our first recruitment centre at Kshatriya Hall in Suva and saw a steady stream of applicants from as early as 7am," Mr Nand said.

He said this is the first time in Fiji when large scale recruitment is being conducted directly on computers.

"The FEO will continue to create awareness around the Recruitment Drive, the venues and the requirements over the coming weeks to ensure that applicants don't face any issues when they turn up at the recruitment centre."

All relevant information is available on the FEO's website www.fijielects2018.org.fj.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62700.6080
JPY 56.354453.3544
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.42880.4168
NZD 0.67850.6455
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50560.4886

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police foil 'spear' attack
  2. Request to return 'home'
  3. Xavier College dances to a three-peat
  4. Overdue
  5. The first Tui Cakau
  6. A taste of India
  7. Intense games
  8. Savusavu queen eyes next title
  9. State to address expired land leases
  10. Kung fu classes

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  3. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  8. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)