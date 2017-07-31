Coke Zero Deans: Expect a nail-biting match

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:17PM DEFENDING Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Coke Zero Deans Under 18 champions Queen Victoria School (QVS) are on a collision course with tournament favourites Saint John Cawaci (SJC) in what is expected to be a nail biter of a semi-final match.

QVS won 10-9 in the first round, but was convincingly beaten 21-8, later on during the third round by SJC.

QVS assistant principal and U18 head coach Dan Domoni said their 18-3 victory over Ratu Navula was a way for the setting a platform for themselves for the semi-finals.

"We know that we are going to play SJC a team that knows how to play against us, they beaten us in the pool games earlier this year and we know they have a good way of countering the games that we play," Domoni said.

In addition, he said that SJC also had the advantage of having a heavier pack.

QVS and SJC will feature in the second 2017 Coke Zero Deans semifinal matchup.