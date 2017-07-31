Trial date set for Dau

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:02PM THE trial date for the former manager at the then Ministry of Provincial Development charged with one count of abuse of office has been set from June 25 to June 29, 2018.

Jovilisi Dau appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva this morning.

The said ministry allegedly suffered a loss of more than $137,000 in 2011 after the accused allegedly directed a staff member to sign a delivery docket to accept a supply of building materials worth $184,000 when only $46,000 was supplied.

Bail has been extended for the accused person.

He will reappear in court on October 27.