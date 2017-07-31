Fiji Time: 6:32 PM on Monday 31 July

New market ground breaking

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Monday, July 31, 2017

Update: 2:56PM PRELIMINARY construction works have officially commenced on the new Laqere Market in Nasinu, a landmark development worth around $4.3 million.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama officially broke ground for the construction of the new Laqere Market earlier today, which is situated at the corner of Ratu Dovi Rd and Kings Road in Nasinu

The new facility is expected to greatly benefit the more than 120,000 people including small businesses and market vendors in the heart of the largest and one of the fastest growing municipalities in Fiji.

"The construction of this new market is part of my Government's economic game plan for Fiji that has already carried us to a record eight straight years of economic growth," Mr Bainimarama said.

"And that is projected to bring us ten consecutive years of growing the Fijian economy."

"It will create employment opportunities and making shopping for produce lot more dignified and hygiene both for vendors and their customers."

The market will include stalls for 500 vendors, along with ample room for more extensions and upgrades in the future, Mr Bainimarama added.

The ground-breaking ceremony also saw the blessing of the market site with a full-traditional ceremony from the vanua of Kalabu.








