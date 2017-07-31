New market ground breaking

Update: 2:56PM PRELIMINARY construction works have officially commenced on the new Laqere Market in Nasinu, a landmark development worth around $4.3 million.
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama officially broke
ground for the construction of the new Laqere Market earlier today, which is
situated at the corner of Ratu Dovi Rd and Kings Road in Nasinu
The new facility is expected to greatly benefit the
more than 120,000 people including small businesses and market vendors in the
heart of the largest and one of the fastest growing municipalities in Fiji.
"The construction of this new market is part of my
Government's economic game plan for Fiji that has already carried us to a
record eight straight years of economic growth," Mr Bainimarama said.
"And that is projected to bring us ten consecutive
years of growing the Fijian economy."
"It will create employment opportunities and making
shopping for produce lot more dignified and hygiene both for vendors and their
customers."
The market will include stalls for 500 vendors, along
with ample room for more extensions and upgrades in the future, Mr Bainimarama
added.
The
ground-breaking ceremony also saw the blessing of the market site with a
full-traditional ceremony from the vanua of Kalabu.