Race for Miss India Fiji title begins

+ Enlarge this image Miss India Fiji auditions for Suva will be held next Sunday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:37PM IF you are a citizen of Fiji of Indian descent and you're passionate about representing Fiji at the world stage you can be the next Miss India World.

A nationwide audition for the beauty pageant has begun with the first auditions to be held at Tappoocity in Suva.

The winner of the pageant which will be crowned at the Grand Pacific Hotel on September 15, 2017 will represent Fiji to the next Miss India Worldwide Pageant to be held in New York on October 8, 2017.

Miss India Fiji Public Relations and Media Liasion officer Onisimo Moii said in a statement that the criteria for the pageant is for contestants to be Indo-Fijian origin, between the ages of 17 and 27, never married, and are citizens, residents, or born in Fiji or at least have one parent of Indo-Fijian decent.

"Our goal is to promote the Indian culture and performing arts development and awareness of our arts, customs, culture, philosophies and history through this Miss India Fiji enhance awareness of our arts, customs, culture, philosophies and history through this Miss India Fiji pageant," Mr Moii said.

Miss India Fiji auditions for Suva will be held next Sunday from 9am to 2pm and the West auditions will be announced soon.