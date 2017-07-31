Fiji Time: 6:32 PM on Monday 31 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Race for Miss India Fiji title begins

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, July 31, 2017

Update: 2:37PM IF you are a citizen of Fiji of Indian descent and you're passionate about representing Fiji at the world stage you can be the next Miss India World.

A nationwide audition for the beauty pageant has begun with the first auditions to be held at Tappoocity in Suva.

The winner of the pageant which will be crowned at the Grand Pacific Hotel on September 15, 2017 will represent Fiji to the next Miss India Worldwide Pageant to be held in New York on October 8, 2017.

Miss India Fiji Public Relations and Media Liasion officer Onisimo Moii said in a statement that the criteria for the pageant is for  contestants to be Indo-Fijian origin, between the ages of 17 and 27, never married, and are citizens, residents, or born in Fiji or at least have one  parent of Indo-Fijian decent.

"Our goal is to promote the Indian culture and performing arts development and awareness of our arts, customs, culture, philosophies and history through this Miss India Fiji enhance awareness of our arts, customs, culture, philosophies and history through this Miss India Fiji pageant," Mr Moii said.

Miss India Fiji auditions for Suva will be held next Sunday from 9am to 2pm and the West auditions will be announced soon.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62700.6080
JPY 56.354453.3544
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.42880.4168
NZD 0.67850.6455
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50560.4886

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police foil 'spear' attack
  2. Request to return 'home'
  3. Xavier College dances to a three-peat
  4. Overdue
  5. The first Tui Cakau
  6. A taste of India
  7. Intense games
  8. Savusavu queen eyes next title
  9. State to address expired land leases
  10. Kung fu classes

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  3. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  8. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)