Water disruption: Namadi Heights residents advised to store water

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, July 31, 2017

Update: 1:01PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers residing in the parts of Namadi Heights, Suva that water supply will be disrupted until 3pm today.

A statement from the authority revealed that affected area include Kavu place.

The statement attributed the interruption in supply as a result of a burst main at Kavu place.

Customers residing in these areas are advised to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 4pm.








