Church homestay opens

THE Fiji Methodist Women's Fellowship opened their new homestay accommodation building at Edenville in Suva on Saturday.

Fellowship secretary Salanieta Naucabalavu said the opening of the new retreat centre was a big achievement for the organisation.

"We had been planning for this building from 2014 and started construction in 2015. We solely funded the project ourselves," Mrs Naucabalavu said.

She added the purpose of the building was to cater for members when they visited the place.

"We have rooms on top. It is just a retreat centre where the women can come for training, to meditate and to spend some quiet time," she said.

With about 22,000 members, the fellowship would be also organising an awareness campaign on the issue of over consumption of yaqona in the country this week.

Her message to other women is that they had talents and skills to generate income for their families and the retreat centre provided a place for them when they needed it.

The cost of the new centre was about at $220,000.