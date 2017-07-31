Fiji Time: 11:34 AM on Monday 31 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Church homestay opens

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, July 31, 2017

THE Fiji Methodist Women's Fellowship opened their new homestay accommodation building at Edenville in Suva on Saturday.

Fellowship secretary Salanieta Naucabalavu said the opening of the new retreat centre was a big achievement for the organisation.

"We had been planning for this building from 2014 and started construction in 2015. We solely funded the project ourselves," Mrs Naucabalavu said.

She added the purpose of the building was to cater for members when they visited the place.

"We have rooms on top. It is just a retreat centre where the women can come for training, to meditate and to spend some quiet time," she said.

With about 22,000 members, the fellowship would be also organising an awareness campaign on the issue of over consumption of yaqona in the country this week.

Her message to other women is that they had talents and skills to generate income for their families and the retreat centre provided a place for them when they needed it.

The cost of the new centre was about at $220,000.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62700.6080
JPY 56.354453.3544
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.42880.4168
NZD 0.67850.6455
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50560.4886

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police foil 'spear' attack
  2. Request to return 'home'
  3. Xavier College dances to a three-peat
  4. Overdue
  5. A taste of India
  6. Savusavu queen eyes next title
  7. 'Adapt' to an ageing population
  8. State to address expired land leases
  9. Canefarmers raise flooding, road concerns
  10. Kung fu classes

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  3. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  8. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)