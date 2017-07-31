Trial date set

/ Front page / News

THE trial date for former Fiji National University vice-chancellor Dr Ganesh Chand has been set from July 16 to July 27 next year.

Mr Chand, who is charged with one count of abuse of office, appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza at the High Court in Suva on Friday.

The matter was listed for mention before Justice Hamza on Friday to check on Prosecution's response to two letters served by the defense counsel, Devanesh Sharma.

In a letter sent by Mr Sharma on behalf of the accused dated February 19, 2017, the defence argued that Mr Chand held office of the vice-chancellor at FNU under the FNU Decree and he made an executive decision as VC of the university to allow and process former education minister Filipe Bole's claim for overseas medical treatment.

The defence said section 173 (4) (d) of the Constitution showed that no court had the right to hear a challenge from any executive decision made or action taken if the same was made by a person who derived his authority from a statutory office created by a decree passed between December 5, 2006 and October 6, 2014.

The defence further claimed that Mr Chand's decision was made between these dates.

In the second letter they claimed former education minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy, was a sitting member of Parliament from October 6, 2014 and he was the acting chairman of FNU, a statutory body in December 2014 when the decision was made to release Mr Chand from his employment contract.

Mr Chand was alleged to have approved the payments for overseas medical treatment for the then minister for education and the chairman of the Fiji National University Council, Mr Bole, without the approval of the FNU Council.

Bail has been extended for Mr Chand.

He will reappear in court on November 6.