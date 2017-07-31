Wood carvers receive State assistance

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sukulu Soko (right), a bamboo specialist, speaks with the Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau after the handing over of the Forestry assistance progaramme yesterday at Nasinu. Picture: ATU RASEA

SIX wood carvers identified by the Ministry of Forests have been given machineries worth $50,019 by the ministry in the hope of enhancing their skills.

In handing over the machines, Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said wood carvers had been neglected for a very long time in terms of real assistance that had been given out by Government such as logging sawmills, log transportation, cabinet-making and in eco-tourism.

"This assistance therefore is targeted at key areas where assistance has not been carried out in the past and where specific opportunities exist for economic growth," Mr Koroilavesau said.

"This program therefore provides the leverage that is needed in order to open up the door and create the opportunity to those with the skills and key potentials for wood carving in order to lift them up to another level in production and efficiencies."

He said the Government's Forest Subsidy assistance program would further promote the effective utilisation of forest resources at the grassroots level.

"This assistance will act as a springboard to those with a dream to move forward and realise their dreams, further contributing to poverty alleviation, and further creating business opportunities within our rural and sub-urban population."

Mr Koroilavesau added that since December 2015, Government also assisted six wood carvers with tools and equipment, taking the total number of wood carvers assisted to 12.