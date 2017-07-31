Indian doctors identify patients for surgery

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Vishali Patil (right) examines Raijieli Naikau's eyes during the free screening for disabled people by Shyadhari Hospital doctors last Saturday. The screening continues today at Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons complex at Brown Street. Pictur

A TEAM of Indian doctors has identified 50 patients with physical disabilities who will be able to live near-normal lives if they undergo surgery soon.

The free screening conducted in Labasa by Indian doctors brought to the country by the Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji, identified people with physical disabilities and eye and vision impairments who can be helped.

After two days in Labasa, the team screened people with disabilities at the Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons complex in Suva last Saturday.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the team screened 270 people in Labasa on Thursday and Friday.

"Of the 270, our doctors identified 50 people with physical disabilities who can live a near- normal life if they have orthopedic surgery," he said.

"Also, we identified 25 people with eyesight problems who need surgery to improve their eyesight.

"These people will need to have the orthopedic and eye surgeries done at the earliest possible time in order to live like other people."

SSPHL Fiji has brought the doctors from India in partnership with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons and the Indian High Commission are also partners in the program.

The team will screen people at the FNCDP complex at Brown St in Suva from 8.30am-5pm today.