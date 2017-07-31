Farmers happy with new harvester

/ Front page / News

THE provision of a $310,000 mechanical harvester to the Qawa Cane Farmers Cooperative Ltd in Vunivau, Labasa will help address labour shortage issues for farmers, says its president Brij Bhusan.

He said a lot of their members could not afford manual labourers any more so they decided to use mechanical means.

"The harvester will help us a lot with our work and be much faster than the cane cutting gangs," Mr Bhusan said.

"The machine was provided by Case Hi Agriculture Company from India and it will also help us deliver cane to the mill on time."

The cooperative received a $90,000 grant from Government for the purchase of the machine.

The harvester was handed over to the growers by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum on Saturday.

He said more mechanical harvesters would be in the country in the next few months.

"Over the next month or so we will have a total of 40 mechanical harvesters in the country," Mr Sayed- Khaiyum said.

"Another 20 will come later and bring our total to 60. This is one of the ways that Government is helping sugarcane growers during the harvesting seasons."

My Sayed-Khaiyum said subsidies for weedicide and fertiliser would be given to farmers through the new budget.

Government has increased the fertiliser subsidy from $9 million previously to $15.4m in the 2017-2018 National Budget.

And for the first time, it has introduced a $6m subsidy for weedicides.