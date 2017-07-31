Fiji Time: 11:34 AM on Monday 31 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Farmers happy with new harvester

Luisa Qiolevu
Monday, July 31, 2017

THE provision of a $310,000 mechanical harvester to the Qawa Cane Farmers Cooperative Ltd in Vunivau, Labasa will help address labour shortage issues for farmers, says its president Brij Bhusan.

He said a lot of their members could not afford manual labourers any more so they decided to use mechanical means.

"The harvester will help us a lot with our work and be much faster than the cane cutting gangs," Mr Bhusan said.

"The machine was provided by Case Hi Agriculture Company from India and it will also help us deliver cane to the mill on time."

The cooperative received a $90,000 grant from Government for the purchase of the machine.

The harvester was handed over to the growers by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum on Saturday.

He said more mechanical harvesters would be in the country in the next few months.

"Over the next month or so we will have a total of 40 mechanical harvesters in the country," Mr Sayed- Khaiyum said.

"Another 20 will come later and bring our total to 60. This is one of the ways that Government is helping sugarcane growers during the harvesting seasons."

My Sayed-Khaiyum said subsidies for weedicide and fertiliser would be given to farmers through the new budget.

Government has increased the fertiliser subsidy from $9 million previously to $15.4m in the 2017-2018 National Budget.

And for the first time, it has introduced a $6m subsidy for weedicides.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62700.6080
JPY 56.354453.3544
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.42880.4168
NZD 0.67850.6455
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50560.4886

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police foil 'spear' attack
  2. Request to return 'home'
  3. Xavier College dances to a three-peat
  4. Overdue
  5. A taste of India
  6. Savusavu queen eyes next title
  7. 'Adapt' to an ageing population
  8. State to address expired land leases
  9. Canefarmers raise flooding, road concerns
  10. Kung fu classes

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  3. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  8. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)