Pageant returns

THE Miss India Fiji pageant is making a comeback after a lapse of five years.

Pageant national director Ranjit Raju said the pageant would give young women an opportunity to represent Fiji at the upcoming Miss India Worldwide 2017 in New York in October.

He said the purpose of reviving the pageant was to promote Indian art and culture.

"This is an opportunity for our contestants of the Indo-Fijian community to participate in as well as enlighten the audience on the Indian art and culture," Mr Raju said.

"We are looking for about 10 to 15 contestants to take part."

Young women between the ages of 17 and 27 who are willing to participate in this pageant must be Fijians of Indian descent, a naturally-born female, never married, a citizen or a resident in Fiji, have at least one parent of Fijian of Indian descent and must have any sort of talent that is applicable to perform on stage.

This year's pageant will consist of four categories comprising the traditional Indian wear, island wear, talent round, and a question and answer session.

Mr Raju said because of the promotion of Indian art and culture, there would not be any bikini rounds at this year's pageant.

The reigning Miss India Fiji, Sheryl Kumar is encouraging young women to participate.

Miss India Fiji 2017 will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel on September 15 where the winner will be declared to represent Fiji.

First auditions to select potential contestants will be held this Saturday at Tappoo City level 4 in Suva from 9am to 2pm.