FENC receives boost

THE Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji (FENC Fiji) received yet another boost to their work last week.

This was after a fundraising luncheon for the charitable organisation hosted by Ramada Hotel & Suites at Ballina in Brisbane, Australia last Sunday in conjunction with Bonefish Restaurant raised $6000.

Ramada Hotel & Suites general manager Karen Whitford said she was overwhelmed by the support from friends and the people of Ballina, Australia who participated in the fundraiser.

