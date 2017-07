/ Front page / News

SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Bow Sansom is aiming to raise $1000 for children suffering with cancer in Fiji.

The young lad, who is always involved with his father and executive of WOWS Kids Fiji, Dominic Sansom, is always willing to help little children whenever possible.

Mr Sansom said the idea came about a few days ago while he was having a conversation with his son.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.