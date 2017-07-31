Beauty with a purpose

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Twenty-five year old, Miss Apco Coatings Shivani Lal of Vodafone Hibiscus Festival 2017 . Picture: SUPPLIED.

TWENTY-five-year-old Shivani Lal has a purpose to compete at this year's Vodafone Hibiscus Festival 2017.

Representing Apco Coatings, Ms Lal said she would be advocating on adaptation and mitigation as she believed that atmospheric alteration was affecting everything and caused a significant threat to the vision of the world of hope.

Originally from Suva, she said her decision to enter the pageant was because of her passion to be part of something big.

