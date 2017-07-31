Call for support

/ Front page / News

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka is calling for the support of those in the Ba Province for the party's vision to "Make Fiji Free Again".

At SODELPA's Western rally at Namoli Village on Saturday, Mr Rabuka said key political positions in the past were held by leaders from the Ba Province and it was his request that they return to be part and parcel of decision making should they win elections next year.

He added there were no representatives from the province who were part of the party and hoped that those who supported their principles would join.

