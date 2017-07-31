Request to return 'home'

/ Front page / News

A YAVUSA (tribe) in Kabara, Lau said to have links to Nakauvadra in Ra, is looking to return to their ancestral land in Nakauvadra, of which they claim is more than 4500 acres.

The issue was tabled at the Ra Provincial Council meeting in Nukuloa last Friday.

It was heard that a letter of request had been submitted to the Ra Provincial Council, with the yavusa making a request to occupy what they claim was their ancestral home.

