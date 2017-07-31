State to address expired land leases

/ Front page / News

ATTORNEY-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum told sugarcane farmers of Vunivau in Labasa that he would look into the issue of expired land leases they were faced with.

He made this assurance during a talanoa session with the farmers in Labasa on Saturday.

This was after the farmers raised issues such as the expiry of land leases and increasing transportation costs that contributed to the decline in sugarcane farming for Wailevu farmers.

