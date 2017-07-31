Kung fu classes

/ Front page / News

IN a bid to protect the younger generation from the daily occurrence of criminal activities around their communities, the International Kung Fu Youth Club of Siberia, Emily Rd in Labasa have taken a step further to teach children about the art of kung fu.

Youth administrator Macuata Shalendra Vishwa said the purpose of the program was to teach the children techniques to defend themselves during such situations.

