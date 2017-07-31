Savusavu queen eyes next title

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Newly crowned Miss Vodafone Savusavu Hidden Paradise queen 2017 Lusiana Mulo surrounded by the other contestants. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

MISS Vodafone Savusavu Hidden Paradise Lusiana Mulo has set her sights on the Miss Fiji title at this year's Miss Fiji Pageant.

This was after she was crowned on Saturday night.

Ms Mulo, who represented Shah Group of Companies, said she hoped to make the people of Savusavu happy come the Miss Fiji Pageant.

Ms Mulo, who hails from Natewa Village and shares maternal links to Nadivakarua, Kubulau, Bua is a fourth-year law student at the University of the South Pacific's Savusavu campus.

