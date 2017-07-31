FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

Beachcomber got this from a regular contributor:

Sometimes we take things for granted. It can be amusing when one looks back in time.

I had been transferred to Nadi from Levuka ... to work .... of course, our friend starts.

When TV first came to Fiji, one of my mates said, "Boy o Albert sa va TV."

Remember the Rank Arena TV that stood on four legs?

Well, one day all the gang went to Albert's house to drink grog and watch video on VHS tape. We were watching a cowboy movie and Clint Eastwood rode into the hills and it started to rain. One of the boys said very politely, "Oe kau mai loma na vava sa tau na uca." (It's raining â€¦ bring the shoes in).