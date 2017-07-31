Police foil 'spear' attack

/ Front page / News

POLICE are yet to question a man who is admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva after allegedly trying to attack arresting officers.

A team from the Labasa Police Station arrived at Korotari settlement on July 8 this year to arrest the 48-year-old farmer after receiving a domestic dispute report. Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said there was an ongoing investigation against the man who was alleged to have speared his wife.

