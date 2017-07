/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Poonam Musale of Lavani dance group (right) performs live folk dance at Novotel Conevention Centre on Saturday night. Picture: RAMA.

AN 11-member Indian folk dance and music group from India delivered a cultural performance to be remembered at the Novotel Suva Lami Bay on Saturday night.

The Lavani Dance Group is in the country as part of the Cultural Program for Disability Awareness and Prevention week.

About 200 people watched the show.

The group will be performing in Sigatoka tomorrow.

