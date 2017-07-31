'Adapt' to an ageing population

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Chief guest Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa (left) meets the president Hari Raj Naicker,Isikeli Naitura,Vimal and Kusum Krishna during the Fiji Pensioners Association annual general meeting at Vatuwaqa last Saturday

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa says Fiji will be overwhelmed by the effects of population ageing if it does not adapt for changes ahead.

She said such effects were shortage of workers, strained pension systems and overburdened health care systems.

She made the comment during the 42nd annual general meeting for the Fiji Pensioners Association on Saturday.

