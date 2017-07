/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Xavier College celebrates after being announced the winner again for this years Fiji Link Kula dance competition at the Vodafone Arena on Saturday night. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

A GROUP of 29 students from Xavier College in Ba created history for the school on Saturday night after winning the Fiji Link 2017 Kula Dance Competition for the third consecutive year.

The students performed various songs which depicted the different races in Fiji.

Sixteen schools took part in the event at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.