GOVERNMENT was owed more than $160 million as at July 31, 2016, in unpaid taxes, as well as fees, fines, licence fees and charges owed to ministries and departments, according to the Auditor-General's reports.

But the Auditor-General said they could not substantiate the accuracy and completeness of this amount because of anomalies in the disclosures of arrears of revenue from Government ministries and departments.

This was noted in the 2016 Office of the Auditor-General's (OAG) reports.

