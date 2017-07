/ Front page / News

Update: 8:12PM THE 11-member Lavani Dance Group from India will be having their second show in Sigatoka on Tuesday.

The group who are in the country as part of the Cultural Program for Disability Awareness and Prevention week performed at the Novotel Suva Lami Bay last night.

The group is led by Reshma Musale.

And they have performed more than 2500 performances in various countries in the last 25 years.