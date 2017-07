/ Front page / News

Update: 8:09PM THE trial of a taxi driver who allegedly tried to kill his ex-wife outside a supermarket complex in Nakasi last year will continue before Justice Riyaz Hamza tomorrow.

Rakesh Narayan is charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of act with intent to cause grievous harm.

The alleged incident took place on March 16 last year.

The accused was alleged to have attacked his ex-wife and her defacto partner at the said supermarket during the time of the alleged incident.