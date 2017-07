/ Front page / News

Update: 8:00PM LABASA was on song collecting six from their two Vodafone Premier League matches this weekend.

The Gurjit Singh-coached side defeated Suva 3-0 yesterday and then they came out strong to beat Vodafone Fiji FACT and Inkk Mobile Battle of the Giants champion Rewa 4-0.

Both the matches were played at Subrail Park in Labasa.