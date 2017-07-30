Music fest proceeds to build new school

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:04PM KULTURE music and beer festival organiser Arthur Philitoga has labelled yesterday's event a success and that they could possibly hold another concert before the year-end.

Philitoga said positive feedback from concert goers had them reconsidering their intention to hold the next festival in 2018.

Performers included Makare, Knox and The Brotherhood, Rubber Band, and Georgina Ledua to name a few.

Plans are afoot to build a new secondary school in Nasau, Ra.

Nasau tikina representative Meli Tokalau confirmed they had received funding to start the development.

This year's grade eight stream could possibly advance to Year 13 at the new school.