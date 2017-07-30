Credit customers urged to apply for refund

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:17PM CONSUMERS who were incorrectly charged the 2 per cent Credit Card Levy (CCL) between January 2012 and August 2013 can now obtain their credit card statements free of charge from their respective banks.

And consumer watchdog, the Consumer Council of Fiji, has acknowledged the Association of Banks in Fiji (ABIF) for taking this initiative to ensure consumers did not have to fork out extra money to obtain credit card statements at unreasonable costs.

Council CEO Premila Kumar said the refund process had now become simple where consumers could go to their respective banks to obtain their statements for free, and then proceed to the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) for their refunds.

"The Council would like to advise the consumers who were incorrectly charged the 2 per cent CCL to take advantage of this and apply for their refunds," Ms Kumar said.

"Consumers are required to initially visit their banks for confirmation of their claims and determination of the amount overcharged. Once the bank verifies the amount and the period concerned, the consumer will be required to complete a form with the approved or certified records from the bank."

The FRCA will then process the claim hence remitting the refund to the taxpayers account.