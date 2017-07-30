Fiji Time: 3:13 AM on Monday 31 July

Small grant scheme assists 9000 Fijians

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 30, 2017

Update: 5:43PM THE Government's micro and small business grant scheme has to date assisted more than 9000 Fijians.

The scheme, which it partners with the Fiji Development Bank (FDB) to provide grants to entrepreneurs tp expand or start their businesses, has seen an investment to the tune of $9.3million in the potential of the country's local entrepreneurs to create jobs for people at grassroots level.

In his address at the FDB's 50th anniversary celebration, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarma said while the country could be proud of what the FDB had grown to become, it was, however, not enough to simple do well.

"As Fiji continues to do well, the FDB will need to reposition itself to take on new challenges and realise new opportunities," Mr Bainimarama said.

He noted the FDB's unprecedented achievement noting that in 2016, the bank delivered a net profit of $7.21m, a nearly 20 per cent increase over the year prior. 

He also noted that as of 2016, the FDB's portfolio stood at 4608 accounts, with loans totaling $375.52m, an increase of 10 per cent in size and 2 per cent in value over 2015. 








