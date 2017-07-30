5.1 mag earthquake in Fiji region

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the epicentre of the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred this afternoon. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:10PM A 5.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred this afternoon in the Fiji region.

The Seismology Unit of Fiji's Mineral Resources department reported that the seismic activity occurred at 3.30pm.

The location of the offshore earthquake was registered at 31km South-southeast from Motukana, Ono-i-Lau; 347km West of Nukua'lofa, Tonga; and 438km Southeast from Suva, Fiji.

It occurred at a depth of 576km.

The department assusred that the moderate size earthquake with the deep depth posed no immediate threat to the region.

However, it stated it would keep monitoring for any further updates.