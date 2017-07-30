Fiji Time: 5:09 PM on Sunday 30 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Foundation laying for $4m market project

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 30, 2017

Update: 4:53PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be officiating at the ground breaking ceremony for the new Laqere market in Nasinu tomorrow.

According to the official program, Mr Bainimarama will be accorded the traditional ceremony of welcome, before he takes a tour of the proposed market site after the formalities.

Reverend Joe Mataika of the Kalabu Methodist Church will lead the devotion. 

The Laqere Market project is part of the Nasinu Town Council's two ongoing major projects this year, which includes the Valelevu sports facility.

In an earlier report, Nasinu Town Council CEO Akhtar Ali had said the Laqere market project, which was expected to be completed by August this year, would benefit over 200 market vendors from Nadera, Nepani, Nadawa and nearby communities.

The market project is valued at approximately $4million, and the Valelevu sports facility valued at approximately $5m.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.598553.5985
GBP 0.38360.3756
EUR 0.43070.4187
NZD 0.67860.6456
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50480.4878

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man
  2. Menon wins Bula crown
  3. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final
  4. Dead baby
  5. SJC creates history
  6. Capital City boys end Stallions' winning run
  7. Police: No waving flags from vehicles
  8. CORRECTION
  9. Caring to change
  10. Union to look into disputes

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  8. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  9. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  10. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)