Foundation laying for $4m market project

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:53PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be officiating at the ground breaking ceremony for the new Laqere market in Nasinu tomorrow.

According to the official program, Mr Bainimarama will be accorded the traditional ceremony of welcome, before he takes a tour of the proposed market site after the formalities.

Reverend Joe Mataika of the Kalabu Methodist Church will lead the devotion.

The Laqere Market project is part of the Nasinu Town Council's two ongoing major projects this year, which includes the Valelevu sports facility.

In an earlier report, Nasinu Town Council CEO Akhtar Ali had said the Laqere market project, which was expected to be completed by August this year, would benefit over 200 market vendors from Nadera, Nepani, Nadawa and nearby communities.

The market project is valued at approximately $4million, and the Valelevu sports facility valued at approximately $5m.